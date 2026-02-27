Left Menu

Germany Bolsters Cyber Defense with New Law

Germany plans to grant law enforcement enhanced powers to combat cyberattacks, including shutting down IT systems and deleting data on foreign servers. The move, partly motivated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, aims to bolster cyber defenses amid concerns about hybrid threats originating from abroad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2026 21:32 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 21:32 IST
In a significant move to strengthen its cyber defenses, Germany plans to expand law enforcement powers to combat cyber threats, as per a draft law seen by Reuters. The proposed legislation grants security forces the authority to intervene in IT systems, including shutting them down and deleting data, even on foreign servers.

Prompted by Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, this measure is part of a broader strategy to reinforce Germany's armed forces and spy agencies, drawing from historical sensitivities. Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt has emphasized the nation's need to be prepared against foreign cyberattacks, often suspected to originate from Russia, though Moscow denies these allegations.

The draft law stipulates that interventions in private systems generally require a court order, which can be obtained retrospectively in emergencies. It also mandates cooperation from digital service providers, with fines for non-compliance. Importantly, the Federal Office for Information Security will engage in 'threat hunting' to proactively mitigate potential cyber threats.

