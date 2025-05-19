Left Menu

West Bengal Bus Strike Looms as Talks Reach Deadlock

Talks between West Bengal's transport department and private bus operators' associations failed, with operators persisting on a three-day strike from May 22. The Besarkari Jatri Paribahan Banchao Committee demands solutions to grievances including an extension for older buses and halting police harassment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-05-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 20:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Efforts to diffuse tensions between the West Bengal transport department and a coalition of five private bus operators' associations reached an impasse on Monday. Despite prolonged discussions, the associations are steadfast in their decision to initiate a three-day strike of stage carriages from May 22.

Unified under the Besarkari Jatri Paribahan Banchao Committee (Save Passenger Transport Committee), these associations are pressing for the resolution of various long-standing issues. Their demands include a two-year extension for buses over 15 years old and an end to what they claim as police harassment concerning traffic violations.

Spokesperson for the Inter and Intra Region Bus Association, PN Bose, expressed disappointment over the lack of progress during discussions with senior transport officials and the transport secretary, Saumitra Mohan. He noted that a final attempt to avert the strike would involve discussions with Mohan on May 20, incorporating virtual attendance from Kolkata Police's deputy commissioners. The operators cite financial challenges stemming from the pandemic and criticize the lack of a government financial package.

(With inputs from agencies.)

