Tragedy on the Tracks: Family Fishing Trip Ends in Disaster

In a heart-wrenching event over the northern Ohio Sandusky River, two women and a 5-year-old girl lost their lives after a train hit them while they were on a railroad bridge. The tragedy unfolded during what was intended to be a family fishing trip from Fort Wayne, Indiana.

The victims, identified as Ram Masan, 50, O Ny Zar, 34, and Intisar Mi, 5, were on the span Sunday night when the incident occurred. Authorities, equipped with sonar, found the young girl's body near the bridge following an extensive search. A 1-year-old girl who was also part of the group, miraculously survived and is currently receiving critical care in a local hospital.

Fremont city officials, along with rail operator Norfolk Southern, stressed that an investigation is ongoing to determine the exact sequence of events. The spokesperson confirmed the bridge was marked with no trespassing signs, cautioning that pedestrian access is prohibited. The railway expressed deep sorrow over the incident and emphasized their cooperation with local authorities.

