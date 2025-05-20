China's Steady Economic Growth Amidst Global Pressures

China is poised to implement most of its job and economic stabilization policies by late June, intensifying its efforts to attract foreign capital. This announcement was made by the spokesperson for the country's top economic planning body at a recent press conference.

According to Li Chao, spokesperson for the National Development and Reform Commission, China's consumption and investment levels are experiencing steady growth. Meanwhile, the nation's exports have managed to grow despite facing significant external pressures.

However, Li also noted that uncertainties in the external environment continue to present challenges, even as China presses on with its economic strategies.

