Left Menu

China's Steady Economic Growth Amidst Global Pressures

China moves forward with economic stabilization policies and aims to attract foreign capital by June. The country's consumption and investment are rising despite global pressures on exports, says the National Development and Reform Commission. External uncertainties still pose challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 20-05-2025 08:40 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 08:40 IST
China's Steady Economic Growth Amidst Global Pressures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China is poised to implement most of its job and economic stabilization policies by late June, intensifying its efforts to attract foreign capital. This announcement was made by the spokesperson for the country's top economic planning body at a recent press conference.

According to Li Chao, spokesperson for the National Development and Reform Commission, China's consumption and investment levels are experiencing steady growth. Meanwhile, the nation's exports have managed to grow despite facing significant external pressures.

However, Li also noted that uncertainties in the external environment continue to present challenges, even as China presses on with its economic strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How accurate are AI models in capturing Gen Z travel behavior?

New AI model boosts rail safety with real-time cyber and energy resilience

AI doesn’t think, but still shapes how we do

Digital infrastructure failures threaten Latin America's path to Industry 4.0 and 5.0

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025