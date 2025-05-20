Left Menu

Dimension Pictures Takes Center Stage at Cannes with Global Cinematic Vision

Liaquat Gola of Dimension Pictures marked a significant presence at Cannes, joining forces with Hong Kong cinema legends to promote 'Sons Of The Neo Night'. The company continues its quest for global storytelling excellence with upcoming projects like 'The Coming', showcasing its commitment to cross-cultural collaborations and boundary-pushing content.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2025 10:19 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 10:19 IST
Liaquat Gola Walks the Red Carpet with Stars at Cannes for Juno Mark's 'Sons Of The Neo Night'. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dazzling showcase of cinematic excellence, Liaquat Gola, the Managing Director of Dimension Pictures Pvt. Ltd., graced the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. Gola, alongside Hong Kong cinema stars like Louis Koo and Michelle Wai, attended the premiere of Juno Mark's action-thriller, 'Sons Of The Neo Night', a spiritual successor to the cult hit 'Rigor Mortis'.

Gola's participation at Cannes underscores Dimension Pictures' growing influence in the realm of international cinema. In an exclusive statement, he emphasized the company's strategy of leveraging platforms like Cannes to forge connections with top-tier filmmakers, aiming to acquire and produce groundbreaking cinema with global appeal. Under Gola's leadership, the company has become synonymous with pioneering content that appeals to a diverse audience, continually expanding its international influence.

Looking forward, Dimension Pictures is venturing into its most ambitious project yet, 'The Coming'. This English-language horror film, set to be filmed entirely in London and featuring an international cast alongside a renowned Indian actress, exemplifies the company's dedication to cross-cultural cinematic endeavors. Gola's activities at Cannes highlight the company's commitment to pioneering global creative collaborations and elevating emerging cinematic voices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

