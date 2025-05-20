Tragic Bridge Accident in Thane: Truck Plunges into River

A fatal bridge accident in Maharashtra's Thane district has left a woman dead, with two others feared missing, after a truck collided with an autorickshaw and plunged into the Gandhari River. The incident unfolded Tuesday morning in Kalyan town, according to local authorities.

The collision took place on a bridge, where the truck breached the embankment and descended into the river, confirmed sub-inspector Badgujar of the Kalyan Traffic Department. The autorickshaw passenger lost her life, but the precise number of individuals involved remains unclear.

Chief Fire Officer Namdev Chaudhary reported that the submerged truck is currently the focus of a search operation. Preliminary findings suggest two occupants were in the truck, and rescue efforts continue. The crash was so severe that the bridge's 10-foot embankment collapsed, though no other vehicles were present.

(With inputs from agencies.)