Tragic Collision on Krishnanagar-Karimpur Highway

In a tragic incident in West Bengal's Nadia district, at least six people have lost their lives following a collision between a car and a bus. The mishap took place at around 7 am on the Krishnanagar-Karimpur state highway, near the Kanthalia area, as confirmed by local police.

According to a senior officer, all victims were occupants of the ill-fated vehicle, which was en route from Krishnagar to Kolkata when it met with the accident. Due to the severe impact, the car was severely mangled, complicating rescue efforts.

Authorities had to employ cutters to extract the bodies from the wreckage. While the identities of the victims remain unknown, Krishnanagar Police have initiated an investigation to determine the cause of this somber incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)