RBI Greenlights Emirates NBD Bank's Subsidiary in India
The Reserve Bank of India grants 'in-principle' approval for Emirates NBD Bank to set up a wholly owned subsidiary in India. This move allows Emirates NBD Bank, currently operating through branch mode, to transition into a locally incorporated entity, enhancing regulatory control and asset distinction.
- Country:
- India
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has granted 'in-principle' approval to Emirates NBD Bank for establishing a Wholly Owned Subsidiary (WOS) in India. The approval falls under the 'Scheme for Setting up of WOS by foreign banks in India', signaling a crucial development for UAE-based banks.
Currently, Emirates NBD Bank operates in India through branches located in Chennai, Gurugram, and Mumbai. With the new approval, these branches may transition into a wholly owned subsidiary, reflecting a strategic shift in how the bank manages its Indian operations.
The RBI plans to issue a final license under Section 22 (1) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, upon ensuring compliance with stipulated conditions. This initiative underscores the importance of local incorporation, providing a separate legal identity and allowing better oversight by Indian regulators.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kerala vs. Governor: Constitutional Clash Over Bill Approvals
Starlink's Satellite Odyssey: Navigating Approval in India
SpaceX Gains Approval for Massive Starship Launch Expansion
Himachal Pradesh Boosts Welfare: New Benefits, Policies, and Approvals
SpaceX Gains Approval for Ambitious Starship Expansion