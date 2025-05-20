Left Menu

Jaguar Land Rover to Double Indian Market Ambitions by 2030

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is set to double its business in India within the next 3-4 years by expanding its product offering and sales network. With the luxury car market in India on the rise, JLR aims to break into its parent company's top ten markets while focusing on bespoke models.

Updated: 20-05-2025 16:13 IST
Jaguar Land Rover is revving up its business strategy in India, aiming to double its presence over the next few years. Spearheaded by Managing Director Rajan Amba, the company plans to enhance its product portfolio and sales network to meet growing demands for luxury cars.

The company has enjoyed higher growth rates than the overall domestic luxury car industry, with expectations to continue this momentum. JLR's recent fiscal year saw its best retail sales performance, and they plan to expand their outlets from 25 to 50 by 2030.

JLR is pushing forward with investments in new models, including electric vehicles, to cater to India's evolving automotive market. The expansion comes amid expectations that the country's luxury car segment will surge, driven by increasing wealth and entrepreneurship.

