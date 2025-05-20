Left Menu

Euro Zone Bonds Stable Amid U.S. Debt Concerns and Trade Deal Watch

Euro zone bond yields remained stable as investors focused beyond U.S. debt issues and awaited new trade deals. Key yield figures showed minor changes while U.S. fiscal concerns persisted. Political maneuvers around a U.S. tax bill and central bank discussions also influenced market sentiments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 16:15 IST
On Tuesday, euro zone bond yields showed little movement, as investor anxiety about U.S. debt receded and attention turned to potential trade agreements from the global economic leader. Germany's benchmark 10-year yield stayed at 2.579%, indicating a stable bond market.

Yields on two-year bonds, which are notably reactive to European Central Bank rate expectations, saw a minor decline, dropping by 1 basis point to 1.828%. Despite the prior day's volatility driven by U.S. Treasury yield spikes and credit rating downgrades, the U.S. fiscal landscape continues to be a matter of concern, according to Mohit Kumar of Jefferies.

As U.S. President Donald Trump entered Congress to rally support for his extensive tax reform, uncertainties lingered. While Kumar emphasized the need to adjust for long-term risk premiums in the U.S. yield curve, he advocated for a position favouring shorter European bonds over extended U.S. Treasury holdings.

