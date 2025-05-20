Left Menu

Qatar Airways' Strategic Jetliner Agreement with Boeing

Qatar Airways has strategically planned its aircraft acquisitions until 2040 by securing 160 firm orders of Boeing jetliners, with an option for 50 more, citing high demand. The announcement coincided with President Donald Trump's visit to the Gulf Arab country, highlighting its forward-looking strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doha | Updated: 20-05-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 17:53 IST
  • Country:
  • Qatar

Qatar Airways has unveiled a major strategic initiative, ensuring its aircraft needs are met up until 2040. The airline's CEO, Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, revealed the company has placed an order for 160 Boeing jetliners, with additional options for 50 more, as they face demand they reportedly cannot satisfy.

The firm order was confirmed on Wednesday, aligning with President Donald Trump's visit to the Gulf region, marking a significant milestone for the airline's long-term strategy. The massive order underscores Qatar Airways' preparation for future market demands and its plans for continued growth.

This alignment of high-level international visits with critical business announcements reflects the dynamic nature of global aviation commerce and Qatar's role within it. The agreement solidifies a partnership with Boeing that will extend over the next two decades, aiming to fulfill burgeoning travel demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

