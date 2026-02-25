Left Menu

Justice for Northeast: Rijiju and Khandu Demand Action Against Racial Abuse

Union minister Kiren Rijiju and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu have condemned racial abuses against three girls from the Northeast in Delhi. They have assured strong legal actions against the perpetrators, emphasizing the protection and dignity of people from the region.

In a firm stance against discrimination, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu have condemned recent racial abuses faced by three girls from the Northeast in Delhi. They emphasized that any form of atrocity against the people of the Northeast will not be tolerated.

Rijiju, who has been in constant communication with the authorities since the incident was reported, assured that swift legal action is being taken. He noted that arrests have been made, and those responsible will be prosecuted to ensure justice and prevent future abuses.

Chief Minister Khandu has also been actively engaged with the Delhi Police Commissioner to ensure that the accused, who are now under judicial custody, face the full weight of the law. Both leaders affirmed their commitment to the safety, dignity, and justice of citizens from the Northeast.

