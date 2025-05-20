Left Menu

Dredging Corporation of India Reports Profit Surge Amidst Expanding Opportunities

Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) achieved a net profit of Rs 21.39 crore in the March 2025 quarter, turning around from a previous loss. The company noted a 67% income increase due to domestic and international opportunities in the port sector, bolstered by government initiatives.

  • India

Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) reported a remarkable net profit of Rs 21.39 crore for the March 2025 quarter, reversing a loss of Rs 25.97 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

The company's total income surged by 67%, reaching Rs 464.38 crore in the fourth quarter compared to Rs 278.80 crore a year prior. This financial turnaround is attributed to strategic expansions domestically and in the Middle Eastern and South Asian markets.

DCI's MD and CEO, Durgesh Kumar Dubey, emphasized the impact of government-led initiatives, including the Sagarmala Programme, which has placed the port sector on a growth path.

