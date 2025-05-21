MoveInSync Expands Global Reach with eFmFm Acquisition

Bangalore, May 21, 2025: MoveInSync, the globe-trotting titan of enterprise commute solutions, has taken a significant step forward with the acquisition of eFmFm, a front-runner in Enterprise Transport technology. This acquisition is pivotal for MoveInSync's expansion strategy in the employee transport domain.

Deepesh Agarwal, Co-founder and CEO of MoveInSync, expressed enthusiasm for the acquisition, highlighting its potential to solidify the company's leadership while fostering innovation in employee commuting. Over the past 15 years, both companies have aimed to provide safe and sustainable transportation, making this acquisition remarkably synergistic.

Following this acquisition, MoveInSync's operational bandwidth will increase to accommodate 50 new global clients, totaling 450 enterprises globally, ultimately serving over 1 million employees daily. The acquisition kickstarts a new era for MoveInSync, potentially leading to more strategic moves and partnerships. Mr. Satish Goel, CEO of eFmFm, expressed optimism in aligning with MoveInSync's vision and contributing to its rapid growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)