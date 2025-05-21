Left Menu

MoveInSync Expands Global Reach with eFmFm Acquisition

MoveInSync, a leader in enterprise commute solutions, has acquired eFmFm to enhance its global presence. This strategic move marks the company's first acquisition in the employee transport sector, expanding its capacity to serve over 1 million daily commuters with more than 100,000 vehicles internationally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 21-05-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 13:01 IST
MoveInSync Expands Global Reach with eFmFm Acquisition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bangalore, May 21, 2025: MoveInSync, the globe-trotting titan of enterprise commute solutions, has taken a significant step forward with the acquisition of eFmFm, a front-runner in Enterprise Transport technology. This acquisition is pivotal for MoveInSync's expansion strategy in the employee transport domain.

Deepesh Agarwal, Co-founder and CEO of MoveInSync, expressed enthusiasm for the acquisition, highlighting its potential to solidify the company's leadership while fostering innovation in employee commuting. Over the past 15 years, both companies have aimed to provide safe and sustainable transportation, making this acquisition remarkably synergistic.

Following this acquisition, MoveInSync's operational bandwidth will increase to accommodate 50 new global clients, totaling 450 enterprises globally, ultimately serving over 1 million employees daily. The acquisition kickstarts a new era for MoveInSync, potentially leading to more strategic moves and partnerships. Mr. Satish Goel, CEO of eFmFm, expressed optimism in aligning with MoveInSync's vision and contributing to its rapid growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025