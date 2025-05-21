Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogues: China Hosts Crucial Tri-Nation Talks

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a meeting with Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in Beijing, addressing regional concerns. An informal trilateral discussion with Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar highlighted issues such as the expulsion of Afghan nationals from Pakistan, indicating potential diplomatic shifts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 13:06 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 13:06 IST
Diplomatic Dialogues: China Hosts Crucial Tri-Nation Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an important diplomatic encounter, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in Beijing, reported Xinhua News Agency. The discussions aimed to tackle regional stability and foster mutual co-operation.

Additionally, a spokesperson from China's foreign ministry confirmed an informal tri-nation meeting involving Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar. This gathering addressed crucial issues such as the deportation of Afghan nationals from Pakistan, a pressing concern articulated by Muttaqi last month during his discussions with Dar.

Since early 2023, Pakistan has enforced the expulsion of over 80,000 Afghan nationals, marking a significant intensification in its repatriation campaign. This development has strained relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan, making this diplomatic engagement in Beijing pivotal for potential rapprochement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025