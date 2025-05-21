Diplomatic Dialogues: China Hosts Crucial Tri-Nation Talks

In an important diplomatic encounter, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in Beijing, reported Xinhua News Agency. The discussions aimed to tackle regional stability and foster mutual co-operation.

Additionally, a spokesperson from China's foreign ministry confirmed an informal tri-nation meeting involving Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar. This gathering addressed crucial issues such as the deportation of Afghan nationals from Pakistan, a pressing concern articulated by Muttaqi last month during his discussions with Dar.

Since early 2023, Pakistan has enforced the expulsion of over 80,000 Afghan nationals, marking a significant intensification in its repatriation campaign. This development has strained relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan, making this diplomatic engagement in Beijing pivotal for potential rapprochement.

(With inputs from agencies.)