Japan's Trade Struggles Amidst US Tariff Impositions

Japan's trade relations with the United States faced setbacks in April as the impact of increased tariffs under President Donald Trump became evident. Exports to Japan's largest trading partner decreased by nearly 2%, highlighting the ongoing challenges in meeting demand amid tariff barriers.

Economically, Japan encountered a trade deficit for the first time in three months, with global exports experiencing a modest 2% year-on-year growth, down from a 4% increase in March. Imports from the United States suffered significantly, declining by over 11% during the same period.

The Finance Ministry reported April's trade deficit at 115.8 billion yen (USD 804 million), a notable decrease from a year ago. Japan continues to seek tariff reductions from the US, as Economic Revitalization Minister Ryosei Akazawa plans to visit the US for further discussions.

