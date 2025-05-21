Lesotho Ratifies WTO Fisheries Subsidies Agreement, Marking 99th Acceptance

On 20 May 2025, the Kingdom of Lesotho added its voice to a growing chorus of nations committed to safeguarding global fish stocks and marine biodiversity. In a formal ceremony held at the World Trade Organization (WTO) headquarters in Geneva, Lesotho’s Ambassador to the WTO, Tsiu Khathibe, presented his country’s instrument of acceptance for the Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies to WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

With this submission, Lesotho becomes the 99th WTO member to formally accept the historic agreement. This milestone brings the world significantly closer to the threshold of 111 acceptances—two-thirds of the WTO membership—required to bring the Agreement into full legal force.

A Landmark in Global Ocean Governance

Director-General Okonjo-Iweala welcomed Lesotho’s commitment with gratitude, emphasizing the broader global implications of this ratification.

“I deeply appreciate Lesotho's commitment to the WTO and to supporting the implementation of this historic agreement,” she stated. “We are now very close to breaking new ground in safeguarding livelihoods and food security and securing the future of our shared oceans and marine fisheries – just 12 more acceptances to go!”

The Agreement, which was adopted during the WTO's 12th Ministerial Conference (MC12) in June 2022, represents a binding set of multilateral rules aimed at eliminating harmful fisheries subsidies. These include subsidies that contribute to illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, fishing of overexploited stocks, and fishing in unregulated high seas areas. The overarching goal is to curb global overfishing, a critical step in protecting marine ecosystems and securing long-term food supplies for millions.

Lesotho: A Landlocked Leader for the Oceans

Despite being a landlocked least developed country (LDC) with no marine fisheries of its own, Lesotho’s endorsement of the Agreement sends a powerful message of global solidarity and environmental stewardship.

“Our deposit of the instrument of acceptance reaffirms Lesotho’s unwavering commitment to a rules-based multilateral trading system,” said Ambassador Khathibe. “Although we have no direct stake in marine fisheries, we recognize the significance of this Agreement in addressing harmful subsidies that contribute to the depletion of global fish stocks.”

Khathibe emphasized Lesotho’s alignment with Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 14.6, which calls for the prohibition of harmful fisheries subsidies. He praised the leadership of the WTO Director-General and called on fellow WTO members to finalize their domestic procedures so the Agreement can be brought into force.

Support for Developing and Vulnerable Nations

The Agreement also reflects the WTO’s sensitivity to the challenges faced by developing and least-developed countries, especially coastal ones. A dedicated technical assistance and capacity-building fund has been established to aid implementation among those that have accepted the Agreement. This will help ensure that the commitments do not disproportionately burden vulnerable economies.

Ongoing Negotiations for Stronger Disciplines

Importantly, WTO members also agreed at MC12 to continue negotiations on additional provisions aimed at further strengthening the Agreement. These ongoing talks seek to address outstanding issues such as subsidies linked to fishing capacity and the sustainability of development-oriented fisheries support.

The WTO has reiterated its commitment to inclusive dialogue, ensuring that all members—irrespective of size or geographic situation—can contribute to shaping the final disciplines that will guide global fisheries governance.

The Path Ahead

With Lesotho’s ratification, only 12 more WTO members need to deposit their instruments of acceptance for the Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies to enter into force. Its implementation would mark a pivotal moment in international efforts to preserve marine life, protect food security, and advance sustainable economic development.

The complete list of current acceptances is maintained by the WTO and updated regularly, as nations across continents continue to demonstrate their commitment to a sustainable blue economy.