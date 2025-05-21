Left Menu

Moscow Metro Turns 90: A Journey Through Time and Innovation

Marking its 90th anniversary, the Moscow Metro celebrates its extensive growth and modernization. From its inception in 1935 to becoming one of the largest transit systems globally, it now serves millions daily. Modern features include new train models, digital ticketing, ensuring streamlined passenger flow and continued reliability.

Moscow Metro Turns 90: A Journey Through Time and Innovation
  • Russia

The Moscow Metro, celebrating 90 years in operation, stands as a testament to urban transit evolution and reliability. Since beginning in 1935, it has expanded from a single line of 13 stations to an extensive network spanning over 550 kilometers, now serving approximately 8 million passengers each weekday.

Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Transport and Industry, Maksim Liksutov, lauded the dedication of over 65,000 metro employees, emphasizing their role in maintaining service excellence. The majority of trains are new models, boasting advancements like automated controls and biometric ticketing, streamlining passenger flow and enhancing service.

The anniversary was marked by events showcasing historical trains and archives, celebrating both the legacy and ongoing advancements. The Moscow Metro's continued expansion and technological integration reflect its central role in urban transportation, paralleling global trends in infrastructure development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

