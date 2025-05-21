Left Menu

Markets React to Israel's Potential Strike on Iran and Global Tariff Concerns

Global markets displayed mixed reactions with rising oil prices following reports of a potential Israeli strike on Iranian nuclear facilities. The continuing impact of US tariffs on trade partners and economic uncertainties is evident, affecting global exchanges and causing fluctuations in the stocks of major industries worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-05-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 16:31 IST
On Wednesday, global markets exhibited mixed results, with oil prices experiencing a considerable uptick following reports from CNN about Israel's potential plans to strike Iranian nuclear sites. The report, citing unnamed intelligence officials, indicated that Israel may target these nuclear facilities, leading to an early surge in oil prices.

The international benchmark, Brent crude, increased by 90 cents to USD 66.27 per barrel, while US benchmark crude rose by 93 cents to USD 62.96 per barrel. These fluctuations accompany ongoing nuclear negotiations where Iran has suggested it might further its nuclear stockpile in the absence of an agreement. Concurrently, US President Donald Trump has repeatedly hinted at possible airstrikes if a deal isn't achieved.

Globally, markets have been affected by these geopolitical tensions and ongoing US tariff policies. European markets, including Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40, showed declines, while similar sentiments were echoed in Asian and US markets. Additionally, economic uncertainties tied to US trade policies continue to dampen the growth prospects of major global industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

