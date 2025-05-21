IndiGo Soars with Record Profits in 2025
InterGlobe Aviation, parent of IndiGo, reported a 62% increase in profit, reaching Rs 3,067.5 crore for the March 2025 quarter. The total income rose to Rs 23,097.5 crore. IndiGo operated over 2,200 flights daily and carried 118 million passengers during 2024-25, with shares closing at Rs 5,448 each.
InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of India's largest airline, IndiGo, announced a significant 62% rise in profit after tax, reaching Rs 3,067.5 crore for the quarter ending March 2025.
Compared to Rs 1,894.8 crore in the same period last year, this year's earnings highlight a robust growth trajectory for the airline, backed by an increase in total income to Rs 23,097.5 crore.
With a fleet of over 400 aircraft, IndiGo carried 118 million passengers in 2024-25. The board proposed a Rs 10 dividend per share, and stock prices saw a slight increase, closing at Rs 5,448 on the BSE.
