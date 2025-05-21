Left Menu

IndiGo Soars with Record Profits in 2025

InterGlobe Aviation, parent of IndiGo, reported a 62% increase in profit, reaching Rs 3,067.5 crore for the March 2025 quarter. The total income rose to Rs 23,097.5 crore. IndiGo operated over 2,200 flights daily and carried 118 million passengers during 2024-25, with shares closing at Rs 5,448 each.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 16:53 IST
IndiGo Soars with Record Profits in 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of India's largest airline, IndiGo, announced a significant 62% rise in profit after tax, reaching Rs 3,067.5 crore for the quarter ending March 2025.

Compared to Rs 1,894.8 crore in the same period last year, this year's earnings highlight a robust growth trajectory for the airline, backed by an increase in total income to Rs 23,097.5 crore.

With a fleet of over 400 aircraft, IndiGo carried 118 million passengers in 2024-25. The board proposed a Rs 10 dividend per share, and stock prices saw a slight increase, closing at Rs 5,448 on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025