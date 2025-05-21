IndiGo Soars with Record Profits in 2025

InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of India's largest airline, IndiGo, announced a significant 62% rise in profit after tax, reaching Rs 3,067.5 crore for the quarter ending March 2025.

Compared to Rs 1,894.8 crore in the same period last year, this year's earnings highlight a robust growth trajectory for the airline, backed by an increase in total income to Rs 23,097.5 crore.

With a fleet of over 400 aircraft, IndiGo carried 118 million passengers in 2024-25. The board proposed a Rs 10 dividend per share, and stock prices saw a slight increase, closing at Rs 5,448 on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)