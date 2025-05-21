Maharashtra Launches New Deputy RTO in Palghar

The Maharashtra government has given the green light for a new Deputy Regional Transport Office (Dy RTO) in Palghar, marking a significant step to ease logistical burdens for local residents. The newly designated vehicle registration code 'MH-60' is set to streamline transport services in the region.

This move is set to increase the number of Dy RTOs in Maharashtra to 36, a clear indication of the state's commitment to improving local transport infrastructure. Previously, residents had to travel to the Virar-Vasai area for transport-related matters. The new office aims to alleviate this inconvenience.

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik's office confirmed the development following his assurance at a public meeting. The Transport Commissioner is tasked with appointing key officers and securing land for the new facility in Palghar, promising improved services for vehicle registration, licensing, and taxation.

