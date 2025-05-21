India Takes the Helm: Leading the Asian Productivity Organization in 2025-26

During the ongoing 67th Session of the Asian Productivity Organization's (APO) Governing Body Meeting, India has officially taken over the Chairmanship for the 2025-26 term. The meeting, being held in Jakarta, Indonesia, from May 20 to May 22, 2025, was announced by the commerce ministry on Wednesday.

Under the leadership of Amardeep Singh Bhatia, the Indian delegation emphasized India's dedication to enhancing the APO Vision 2030 and expanding the Green Productivity 2.0 framework. India underscored the importance of regional cooperation in driving digital transformation and sustainability while fostering innovation and entrepreneurship.

Each year, more than 100 Indian professionals participate in capacity-building initiatives by the APO through the National Productivity Council. These programs significantly contribute to productivity enhancements across India's industrial, services, and agricultural sectors, with several demonstration projects focusing on Green Productivity and Industry 4.0 applications for MSMEs.

(With inputs from agencies.)