Left Menu

India Takes the Helm: Leading the Asian Productivity Organization in 2025-26

India has assumed the Chairmanship of the Asian Productivity Organization for the 2025-26 term, emphasizing regional collaboration in productivity, innovation, and sustainability. Under its leadership, India aims to advance the APO Vision 2030 and contribute to programs addressing productivity challenges in the Asia-Pacific region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 18:10 IST
India Takes the Helm: Leading the Asian Productivity Organization in 2025-26
India assumes Chairmanship of Asian Productivity Organization (Image: PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During the ongoing 67th Session of the Asian Productivity Organization's (APO) Governing Body Meeting, India has officially taken over the Chairmanship for the 2025-26 term. The meeting, being held in Jakarta, Indonesia, from May 20 to May 22, 2025, was announced by the commerce ministry on Wednesday.

Under the leadership of Amardeep Singh Bhatia, the Indian delegation emphasized India's dedication to enhancing the APO Vision 2030 and expanding the Green Productivity 2.0 framework. India underscored the importance of regional cooperation in driving digital transformation and sustainability while fostering innovation and entrepreneurship.

Each year, more than 100 Indian professionals participate in capacity-building initiatives by the APO through the National Productivity Council. These programs significantly contribute to productivity enhancements across India's industrial, services, and agricultural sectors, with several demonstration projects focusing on Green Productivity and Industry 4.0 applications for MSMEs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025