Security Teams Drowning in Tool Maintenance: 'State of Security 2025' Report

Splunk's 'State of Security 2025' highlights security teams' struggle with tool maintenance overshadowing threat defense. 46% focus on tools over threats and 78% report disconnected systems. Despite AI's potential, only 11% fully trust it for security tasks. The report calls for unified, AI-enhanced security operations.

Updated: 21-05-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 18:13 IST
Representative image (Image/Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
According to Splunk's latest 'State of Security 2025' report, security teams are finding themselves submerged in tool maintenance duties, detracting from their primary task of tackling actual threats. A staggering 46% of security personnel reveal they spend more time managing security tools than defending against cyber threats.

The report, which underscores the complexities faced by today's security organizations, disclosed that 66% of surveyed organizations experienced data breaches in the past year. Despite advancements, only 11% trust artificial intelligence for critical security tasks, stressing the importance of human oversight in cybersecurity.

Michael Fanning, Splunk's CISO, emphasized the role of human oversight, stating that AI enhances human capabilities where necessary. The report sheds light on operational inefficiencies, noting 59% blaming tool maintenance, 78% of having dispersed security tools, causing significant challenges. The strain on Security Operations Centres is tangible, with overwork leading many analysts to consider leaving the profession.

AI, while not fully trusted, holds promise, with 59% acknowledging improved efficiency and 56% prioritizing AI integration into security workflows. Among AI's applications are threat intelligence analysis and security data querying, employed by a portion of respondents.

Embracing a unified security approach enhances performance. The report highlights that 78% of respondents sharing data with observability teams report quicker incident detection and 66% better remediation times. It advocates for a cohesive security strategy that intertwines human expertise and AI progress to address the growing threat landscape effectively.

