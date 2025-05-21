IndiGo Navigates Leased Flight Operations Amidst Turkiye Tensions

IndiGo, an Indian airline, continues to operate flights to Istanbul using aircraft leased from Turkish Airlines, despite geopolitical tensions involving Turkiye. CEO Pieter Elbers reassures compliance with all regulatory frameworks and regulations for leasing operations, emphasizing that renewal decisions rest with the government.

Following the revocation of security clearance for Celebi Airport Services India by BCAS over national security concerns, and Turkiye's political stance backing Pakistan, travel advisories caution against visiting Turkiye. IndiGo maintains its operations, providing valuable options for Indian travelers through its codeshare agreement with Turkish Airlines.

There is uncertainty around lease renewals for these aircraft, but Elbers confirms IndiGo has robust contingency plans. With the Air Service Agreement allowing 56 weekly flights between India and Turkiye, this partnership significantly benefits Indian travelers by providing additional long-haul capacity at competitive rates during a period of rising international airfares.

(With inputs from agencies.)