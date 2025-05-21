Left Menu

IndiGo Navigates Leased Flight Operations Amidst Turkiye Tensions

IndiGo operates flights to Istanbul with leased planes from Turkish Airlines, amidst security concerns and geopolitical tension. CEO Pieter Elbers emphasized compliance with regulations and stated lease renewals depend on the Indian government. Amid tensions, IndiGo ensures contingency plans, benefiting Indian travelers with extended travel options and reasonable fares.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 18:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

IndiGo, an Indian airline, continues to operate flights to Istanbul using aircraft leased from Turkish Airlines, despite geopolitical tensions involving Turkiye. CEO Pieter Elbers reassures compliance with all regulatory frameworks and regulations for leasing operations, emphasizing that renewal decisions rest with the government.

Following the revocation of security clearance for Celebi Airport Services India by BCAS over national security concerns, and Turkiye's political stance backing Pakistan, travel advisories caution against visiting Turkiye. IndiGo maintains its operations, providing valuable options for Indian travelers through its codeshare agreement with Turkish Airlines.

There is uncertainty around lease renewals for these aircraft, but Elbers confirms IndiGo has robust contingency plans. With the Air Service Agreement allowing 56 weekly flights between India and Turkiye, this partnership significantly benefits Indian travelers by providing additional long-haul capacity at competitive rates during a period of rising international airfares.

(With inputs from agencies.)

