Turbulence Terrifies Passengers on Delhi-Srinagar Indigo Flight
An Indigo flight from Delhi to Srinagar with over 220 onboard faced severe turbulence, leading the pilot to declare an emergency. Despite reports of nose damage from passengers, the airline announced all passengers and crew were safe after a safe landing at Srinagar.
- Country:
- India
In a nerve-racking incident, an Indigo flight headed to Srinagar from Delhi experienced significant turbulence due to adverse weather conditions, leading the pilot to report an emergency status to air traffic control at Srinagar.
The aircraft, carrying over 220 people, safely landed and has since been grounded, officials confirmed. Passengers reported moments of sheer panic during the ordeal, with videos circulating on social media highlighting the cabin's tense atmosphere.
While one passenger claimed visible damage to the plane's nose, officially, there is no confirmation of such damages. All passengers and crew members are reported safe after the landing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
