Left Menu

Turbulence Terrifies Passengers on Delhi-Srinagar Indigo Flight

An Indigo flight from Delhi to Srinagar with over 220 onboard faced severe turbulence, leading the pilot to declare an emergency. Despite reports of nose damage from passengers, the airline announced all passengers and crew were safe after a safe landing at Srinagar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 21-05-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 21:26 IST
Turbulence Terrifies Passengers on Delhi-Srinagar Indigo Flight
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a nerve-racking incident, an Indigo flight headed to Srinagar from Delhi experienced significant turbulence due to adverse weather conditions, leading the pilot to report an emergency status to air traffic control at Srinagar.

The aircraft, carrying over 220 people, safely landed and has since been grounded, officials confirmed. Passengers reported moments of sheer panic during the ordeal, with videos circulating on social media highlighting the cabin's tense atmosphere.

While one passenger claimed visible damage to the plane's nose, officially, there is no confirmation of such damages. All passengers and crew members are reported safe after the landing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025