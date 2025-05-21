Left Menu

Controversy and Concern: The National Highway 66 Collapse in Kerala

Public concern has surged in Kerala after parts of National Highway 66 collapsed due to continuous rainfall and construction issues. Both state and national authorities have been called to investigate. Protests by locals highlight widespread discontent over construction quality and government response.

  • India

The recent collapse of a section of National Highway 66 in Kerala, following continuous rainfall, has sparked widespread alarm among residents in the central and northern districts of the state. The incident, which caused significant damage and disrupted traffic, took place in an active construction area between Thrissur and Kozhikode.

Officials from both the state and central government have responded swiftly. Kerala's Public Works Department Minister P A Muhammed Riyas expressed regret over the collapse, while Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari assured a comprehensive inquiry following a meeting with Lok Sabha member E T Muhammed Basheer.

Amid ongoing protests by local communities and scrutiny over construction practices, a detailed investigation has been launched. The National Highways Authority of India has sent a technical team to assess the site, and a state-ordered expert committee is expected to report its findings shortly.

