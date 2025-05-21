Controversy and Concern: The National Highway 66 Collapse in Kerala

The recent collapse of a section of National Highway 66 in Kerala, following continuous rainfall, has sparked widespread alarm among residents in the central and northern districts of the state. The incident, which caused significant damage and disrupted traffic, took place in an active construction area between Thrissur and Kozhikode.

Officials from both the state and central government have responded swiftly. Kerala's Public Works Department Minister P A Muhammed Riyas expressed regret over the collapse, while Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari assured a comprehensive inquiry following a meeting with Lok Sabha member E T Muhammed Basheer.

Amid ongoing protests by local communities and scrutiny over construction practices, a detailed investigation has been launched. The National Highways Authority of India has sent a technical team to assess the site, and a state-ordered expert committee is expected to report its findings shortly.

(With inputs from agencies.)