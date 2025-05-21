Tragic Accident Claims Three Lives in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh

A tragic road accident claimed three lives, including that of a three-year-old girl, on the Haridwar road in Bijnor district, Uttar Pradesh. The fatal incident unfolded when a speeding car collided with a stationary tractor-trolley around 1 am.

According to Rajkumar Saroj, in-charge of Mandawar Police Station, the accident took place near Hameedpur village. The young victim, Mishti, was seated in the tractor-trolley and died on the spot. Two men traveling in the car, Ankit Narwal, 35, and Saurabh Rajput, 33, sustained severe injuries and later succumbed during medical care.

Authorities disclosed that the tractor-trolley carried a family from Amroha district, headed to Haridwar for a child's mundan ceremony when tragedy struck. An investigation is currently underway to determine the accident's cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)