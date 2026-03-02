Daring Traffic Constable Clings to Speeding Car's Bonnet

A chilling incident unfolded in Hyderabad when a 24-year-old man, allegedly under the influence, was apprehended after hitting a traffic constable who was attempting to stop his vehicle. The constable was forced onto the car's bonnet and held on for about a kilometer as the driver continued at high speed.

Eyewitnesses captured the harrowing moment on video, which shows the constable clinging desperately to the moving car. It took the quick thinking and intervention of the public to bring the vehicle to a halt, as other motorists collaborated to block its path, resulting in the suspect's arrest.

The shocking event was reported after police carried out a breathalyzer test, revealing a blood alcohol content of 160 mg/100 ml, significantly over the permissible limit. The incident highlights ongoing concerns over drunk driving and road safety in the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)