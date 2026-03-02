Left Menu

Daring Traffic Constable Clings to Speeding Car's Bonnet

A 24-year-old man was arrested in Hyderabad for driving drunk and hitting a traffic constable, who clung to the car's bonnet as it raced for about a kilometer. Public intervention led to the arrest after a dramatic chase, with the driver's blood alcohol content exceeding legal limits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-03-2026 14:45 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 14:45 IST
Daring Traffic Constable Clings to Speeding Car's Bonnet
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A chilling incident unfolded in Hyderabad when a 24-year-old man, allegedly under the influence, was apprehended after hitting a traffic constable who was attempting to stop his vehicle. The constable was forced onto the car's bonnet and held on for about a kilometer as the driver continued at high speed.

Eyewitnesses captured the harrowing moment on video, which shows the constable clinging desperately to the moving car. It took the quick thinking and intervention of the public to bring the vehicle to a halt, as other motorists collaborated to block its path, resulting in the suspect's arrest.

The shocking event was reported after police carried out a breathalyzer test, revealing a blood alcohol content of 160 mg/100 ml, significantly over the permissible limit. The incident highlights ongoing concerns over drunk driving and road safety in the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Drone Alert Shuts Down Over 50 Schools Near Afghanistan Border

Drone Alert Shuts Down Over 50 Schools Near Afghanistan Border

 Pakistan
2
Marathwada Residents Stranded Amid Gulf Turmoil

Marathwada Residents Stranded Amid Gulf Turmoil

 India
3
Escalating Conflict: US-Israeli Air War Against Iran Expands, Impacting Global Markets

Escalating Conflict: US-Israeli Air War Against Iran Expands, Impacting Glob...

 Global
4
Gaurs Group to Pioneer Precast Revolution with Rs 100 Crore Investment

Gaurs Group to Pioneer Precast Revolution with Rs 100 Crore Investment

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026