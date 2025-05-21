Left Menu

Green Light for Jaipur Metro Phase-2: A Step Forward in Urban Mobility

The Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has sent the Jaipur Metro Phase-2 project report to the Centre for approval. Spanning 42.80 km with 36 stations, this metro will link key areas of Jaipur. Estimated at Rs 12,260 crore, work begins post-approval from the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 21-05-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 21:51 IST
Green Light for Jaipur Metro Phase-2: A Step Forward in Urban Mobility
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan Chief Minister, Bhajanlal Sharma, has given the nod to the detailed project report for Phase-2 of the Jaipur Metro, forwarding it to the Centre for final approval. An official statement on Wednesday specified this development as critical for the transportation infrastructure in the city.

Slated to commence following the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs' approval, the project was announced in the 2025-26 state budget. The 42.80-km route from Todi Mode to Prahladpura will be executed by the Rajasthan Metro Rail Corporation, a new joint venture between the state and Central government.

Financed by loans from financial institutions and costing around Rs 12,260 crore, the metro line will feature 36 stations, including two underground ones, and will enhance connectivity between major residential, commercial, educational, and industrial zones of Jaipur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025