Green Light for Jaipur Metro Phase-2: A Step Forward in Urban Mobility

The Rajasthan Chief Minister, Bhajanlal Sharma, has given the nod to the detailed project report for Phase-2 of the Jaipur Metro, forwarding it to the Centre for final approval. An official statement on Wednesday specified this development as critical for the transportation infrastructure in the city.

Slated to commence following the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs' approval, the project was announced in the 2025-26 state budget. The 42.80-km route from Todi Mode to Prahladpura will be executed by the Rajasthan Metro Rail Corporation, a new joint venture between the state and Central government.

Financed by loans from financial institutions and costing around Rs 12,260 crore, the metro line will feature 36 stations, including two underground ones, and will enhance connectivity between major residential, commercial, educational, and industrial zones of Jaipur.

