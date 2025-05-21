Left Menu

India and EU Aim to Fast-Track Trade Agreement by July

India and the European Union are accelerating negotiations for an early harvest trade pact, targeting completion by July. The deal includes intellectual property rights, government procurement, and tariffs. An Indian commerce ministry team is visiting Brussels to advance talks hampered since 2013. A comprehensive free trade agreement is anticipated thereafter.

Updated: 21-05-2025 22:09 IST
  • India

India and the European Union (EU) are pressing forward with negotiations for an early harvest trade agreement, aiming for a July conclusion. The proposed pact covers critical areas like intellectual property rights, government procurement, and tariffs.

An Indian delegation from the commerce ministry is currently in Brussels for further discussions. This development follows the eleventh round of talks held in May between chief negotiators in New Delhi.

The anticipated trade agreement seeks to overcome hurdles encountered in past negotiations and could lead to a subsequent comprehensive free trade agreement between the two parties, bolstering competitive advantages for Indian exports in the EU market.

