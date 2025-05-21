Left Menu

Hailstorm Havoc Disrupts Delhi Metro Services

A severe hailstorm and strong winds damaged overhead equipment and blocked tracks on Delhi Metro's Red, Yellow, and Pink Lines, causing disruptions. Wind speeds ranged from 60-70 kmph, impacting services, particularly around Shaheed Nagar, Jahangirpuri, and Nizamuddin stations. Efforts are underway to restore normal operations swiftly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 22:50 IST
Hailstorm Havoc Disrupts Delhi Metro Services
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A severe hailstorm accompanied by heavy rain led to significant disruptions on Delhi Metro's rapid transit system on Wednesday evening, affecting the Red, Yellow, and Pink Lines. The adverse weather resulted in damaged overhead equipment and blocked tracks, causing services to halt temporarily.

The weather department reported winds gusting up to 70 kmph across Delhi and nearby regions. In Palam, recorded wind speeds were 20 knots, peaking at 40 knots. These conditions contributed to the damage and subsequent service interruptions.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation is actively working to clear debris and repair the affected equipment, aiming to resume normal metro operations as soon as possible. Impacted areas include the Shaheed Nagar, Jahangirpuri, and Nizamuddin stations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025