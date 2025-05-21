Hailstorm Havoc Disrupts Delhi Metro Services

A severe hailstorm accompanied by heavy rain led to significant disruptions on Delhi Metro's rapid transit system on Wednesday evening, affecting the Red, Yellow, and Pink Lines. The adverse weather resulted in damaged overhead equipment and blocked tracks, causing services to halt temporarily.

The weather department reported winds gusting up to 70 kmph across Delhi and nearby regions. In Palam, recorded wind speeds were 20 knots, peaking at 40 knots. These conditions contributed to the damage and subsequent service interruptions.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation is actively working to clear debris and repair the affected equipment, aiming to resume normal metro operations as soon as possible. Impacted areas include the Shaheed Nagar, Jahangirpuri, and Nizamuddin stations.

(With inputs from agencies.)