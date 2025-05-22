India’s Private Sector Surges: Services Drive Unprecedented Growth

In a major boost for the Indian economy, private sector activity showed a significant upswing in May, reaching unprecedented levels over the past year. This growth was largely propelled by the services sector's exceptional performance, according to the latest HSBC Flash PMI data released recently.

The HSBC India Composite PMI Output Index saw a marked rise to 61.2 in May from 59.7 in April, signaling a notable expansion rate in manufacturing and services. Simultaneously, the HSBC Flash India Services PMI Business Activity Index jumped to 61.2 from 58.7, driven by strong demand and a surge in new business inflows.

While the manufacturing sector experienced a slight decline in momentum, the broader industry's health improved. The overall private sector expansion achieved its strongest pace since April 2024, buoyed by increased business activity and employment in services. Despite escalating inflationary pressures, business confidence rose, bolstered by robust demand and technological advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)