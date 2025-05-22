PM Modi's Vision Revitalizes Jharkhand's Rail Connectivity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday virtually inaugurated a trio of redeveloped railway stations in Jharkhand from 103 Amrit Bharat stations throughout India. The Govindpur Road, Rajmahal, and Shankarpur stations have undergone substantial renovations to enhance infrastructure and passenger services. This virtual event underscored the government's commitment to regional connectivity.

Significant figures, including State Land and Revenue Minister Dipak Birua and former Union minister Arjun Munda, partook in the ceremony at Govindpur Road railway station. This station's redevelopment, part of the Hatia-Rourkela section under the South Eastern Railway's Ranchi Division, cost approximately Rs 6.65 crore. The transformation marked a leap from basic to a full-featured, modern facility.

These modernizations not only included structural enhancements but also embraced cultural elements, featuring local art. The upgrade across all three stations totaled around Rs 15 crore. With 57 stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, the state of Jharkhand is set for a massive infrastructure upliftment, meeting both commuting and cultural aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)