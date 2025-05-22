Left Menu

PM Modi's Vision Revitalizes Jharkhand's Rail Connectivity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated three redeveloped railway stations in Jharkhand as part of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. Govindpur Road, Rajmahal, and Shankarpur stations received significant upgrades, enhancing infrastructure and amenities. The initiative aims to modernize 57 stations across the state, promoting cultural integration through local art.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 22-05-2025 12:14 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 12:14 IST
PM Modi's Vision Revitalizes Jharkhand's Rail Connectivity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday virtually inaugurated a trio of redeveloped railway stations in Jharkhand from 103 Amrit Bharat stations throughout India. The Govindpur Road, Rajmahal, and Shankarpur stations have undergone substantial renovations to enhance infrastructure and passenger services. This virtual event underscored the government's commitment to regional connectivity.

Significant figures, including State Land and Revenue Minister Dipak Birua and former Union minister Arjun Munda, partook in the ceremony at Govindpur Road railway station. This station's redevelopment, part of the Hatia-Rourkela section under the South Eastern Railway's Ranchi Division, cost approximately Rs 6.65 crore. The transformation marked a leap from basic to a full-featured, modern facility.

These modernizations not only included structural enhancements but also embraced cultural elements, featuring local art. The upgrade across all three stations totaled around Rs 15 crore. With 57 stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, the state of Jharkhand is set for a massive infrastructure upliftment, meeting both commuting and cultural aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025