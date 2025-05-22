Left Menu

Northeast India: Unearthing Investment Opportunities at the Rising Northeast Investors Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the Rising Northeast Investors Summit to attract investment in the northeastern states. The event includes discussions across multiple sectors and aims to showcase the region's potential as a business hub. Investment proposals exceeding Rs 1 lakh crore have already been committed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate a prominent two-day investors summit aimed at spotlighting the investment potential of India's northeastern states. The 'Rising Northeast Investors Summit', scheduled for May 23 and 24, seeks to capture the attention of investors and policymakers by displaying the region's widescale opportunities.

Attendees at the summit will include chief ministers from the northeastern states, Union ministers, top bureaucrats, foreign diplomats, and over 2,000 delegates comprising policy-makers, industry leaders, and investors. These participants will discuss a range of sectors such as agriculture, food processing, textiles, tourism, entertainment, education, healthcare, IT, and energy, among others.

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Minister for Development of North Eastern Region, emphasized the region's potential as a future driving force for India. Recent projects and the Prime Minister's commitment have prepared the Northeast for significant economic transformation and development. Pre-summit activities have succeeded in attracting investment proposals exceeding Rs 1 lakh crore, demonstrating the comprehensive interest in the region's growth potential.

