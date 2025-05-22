Left Menu

SBC Exports to Launch IPO for Travel Arm Mauji Trip

SBC Exports plans to launch an IPO for its travel subsidiary Mauji Trip in FY2025-26. This move aims to unlock shareholder value and support Mauji Trip’s growth. The garment manufacturer reported a significant increase in revenue and profit for 2024-25, and explores listing clothing on major online platforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2025 12:43 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 12:43 IST
SBC Exports is poised to launch the initial public offering (IPO) of its travel subsidiary, Mauji Trip, during the current fiscal period. The company's board has approved this strategic plan, scheduled for FY2025-26, to unlock shareholder value and bolster Mauji Trip's expanding growth trajectory.

While specific details, terms of the share sale, and the issue size will be announced upon receiving requisite approvals, the IPO is seen as a pivotal step in enhancing the capital foundation of Mauji Trip Ltd. The company, operating in the travel and tourism sector, aims to capitalize on this financial boost.

SBC Exports recently recorded a notable increase in revenue to Rs 300.04 crore for 2024-25, marking a 43.28% growth over the previous year. In parallel, the company is actively engaging with major online retail platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, and Meesho, to broaden the reach of its apparel line.

(With inputs from agencies.)

