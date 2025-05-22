Interarch Building Solutions Achieves Record Financial Success in Fourth Quarter

Interarch Building Solutions reported a remarkable 30% surge in net profit, reaching Rs 38.68 crore for the fourth quarter, thanks to higher revenue. The pre-engineered building industry's leader saw its net profit grow from Rs 29.69 crore in the previous year.

The total income of the company rose to Rs 470.58 crore in Q4 2024-25, a robust increase from Rs 390.23 crore in the same period last year. Over the entire 2024-25 fiscal year, Interarch's net profit grew to Rs 107.82 crore compared to Rs 86.26 crore previously, as stated in a regulatory filing.

Arvind Nanda, Managing Director, highlighted the record-breaking financial performance and robust growth driven by increased volumes and enhanced order execution. The company plans a maiden dividend, underscoring its strong financial health and commitment to shareholders, with expectations for continued growth in FY26.

