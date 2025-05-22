Left Menu

Gokaldas Exports Sees Double-Digit Growth Amid Strategic Acquisitions

Gokaldas Exports has reported a 20% increase in consolidated profit after tax, reaching Rs 53 crore in the March quarter, compared to Rs 44 crore the previous year. The company's total income grew by 26% in the same period. The year marked a milestone due to strategic acquisitions.

Gokaldas Exports announced a robust performance on Thursday, revealing a 20% surge in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the March quarter, which now stands at Rs 53 crore. This marks an improvement from Rs 44 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

The company also recorded a significant 26% increase in total income, climbing from Rs 818 crore in the previous year's corresponding period to Rs 1,035 crore. This financial momentum is attributed to strategic acquisitions and effective consolidation efforts.

With expectations of a Rs 159 crore PAT for FY25, up from the prior fiscal's Rs 131 crore, Gokaldas Exports Vice Chairman and Managing Director Sivaramakrishnan Ganapathi emphasized the necessity of ongoing efforts to enhance profit margins in the forthcoming years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

