Gujarat's Rail Transformation: Amrit Bharat Stations Inaugurated
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 18 newly redeveloped railway stations in Gujarat as part of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. The stations have been upgraded for better passenger amenities. Over 1,300 stations are being redeveloped nationwide, with 87 in Gujarat, under the initiative. Significant investment has been directed towards enhancing Gujarat's railway infrastructure.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated 18 redeveloped railway stations in Gujarat under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, enhancing facilities for passengers. This is part of a broader initiative impacting 1,300 stations nationwide.
During the virtual event, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel highlighted the transformation with Rs 164 crore invested into these 18 stations, which are now equipped with upgraded amenities.
The investment reflects a significant boost to Gujarat's railway infrastructure, totaling Rs 17,155 crore in the railway budget. This marks a substantial increase compared to allocations before 2014, including electrifying nearly the entire network and introducing Vande Bharat trains.
