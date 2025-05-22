Gujarat's Rail Transformation: Amrit Bharat Stations Inaugurated

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated 18 redeveloped railway stations in Gujarat under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, enhancing facilities for passengers. This is part of a broader initiative impacting 1,300 stations nationwide.

During the virtual event, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel highlighted the transformation with Rs 164 crore invested into these 18 stations, which are now equipped with upgraded amenities.

The investment reflects a significant boost to Gujarat's railway infrastructure, totaling Rs 17,155 crore in the railway budget. This marks a substantial increase compared to allocations before 2014, including electrifying nearly the entire network and introducing Vande Bharat trains.

