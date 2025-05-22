Emcure Pharmaceuticals Surges with 63% Profit Boost

Emcure Pharmaceuticals, a prominent pharmaceutical firm headquartered in Pune, has announced a remarkable 63% surge in its profit after tax, reaching Rs 197 crore during the March quarter.

This represents a substantial increase from the Rs 121 crore profit reported in the same period last year. The company's revenue from operations also saw a notable rise, growing by 19.5% year-on-year to Rs 2,116 crore from Rs 1,771 crore in the previous year.

Emcure's CEO and Managing Director, Satish Mehta, attributed this success to effective strategy execution in both domestic and international markets. The firm expanded its presence in Europe, acquiring new products and securing key regulatory approvals to aid future growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)