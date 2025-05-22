ACTIF2025 to Strengthen Africa-Caribbean Economic Ties Amid Global Uncertainty

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), in collaboration with the Government of Grenada, has announced that the fourth edition of the AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ACTIF2025) will be held in St. George’s, Grenada, from July 28 to 29, 2025. Held under the compelling theme “Resilience and Transformation: Enhancing Africa-Caribbean Economic Cooperation in an Era of Global Uncertainty,” the Forum is poised to deepen economic, commercial, and cultural connections between Africa and the Caribbean.

A Platform for Unity and Economic Transformation

ACTIF2025 continues Afreximbank’s flagship effort to bridge the economic gap between Africa and the Caribbean by facilitating dialogue, investments, and partnerships across the Atlantic. Building on the success of the previous three editions, this year’s forum aims to significantly expand on trade and investment potential, fostering a transatlantic corridor of opportunity.

Prime Minister of Grenada, H.E. Dickon Mitchell, highlighted the forum's significance, stating, “ACTIF is a clarion call for unity, enterprise and a reimagined global role for our people. United in spirit in the pursuit of economic prosperity and mutual respect — the AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum brings our shared vision for African-Caribbean unity to life through economic transformation, trade expansion and investment cooperation.”

Economic Potential and Strategic Partnerships

The International Trade Centre (ITC) projects that AfriCaribbean trade could reach an impressive USD $1.8 billion by 2028. This growth will be driven by strategic public-private partnerships and increased investment in high-potential sectors, including minerals and metals, processed foods, logistics, and transportation infrastructure.

Professor Benedict Oramah, President and Chairman of Afreximbank, underscored the urgency of the Forum in the face of global economic challenges. “Despite deep historical and cultural bonds, our regions continue to trade less than 1% of their exports with each other — a stark reminder of untapped potential,” he said. “ACTIF2025 is not merely a forum for business — it is a platform for rewriting the future of Afri-Caribbean economic relations, grounded in solidarity, shared values, and a common vision of prosperity.”

Afreximbank African Trade Centre (AATC) and Long-Term Commitment

One of the most significant recent milestones for Afreximbank’s engagement with the Caribbean was the groundbreaking of the Afreximbank African Trade Centre (AATC) in Bridgetown, Barbados, on March 27, 2025. This center will act as a critical hub for facilitating business and investment exchange between the two regions.

According to Professor Oramah, “The AATC will be a gateway for Africa-Caribbean trade and investment, offering a home for African businesses in the Caribbean and opening doors for Caribbean entrepreneurs to Africa.”

ACTIF2025 Participation and Opportunities

ACTIF2025 is expected to host over a thousand delegates, including Heads of State, high-level government officials, private sector executives, development finance institutions, and investors from the African continent, the Caribbean, and the global diaspora. Participants will engage in:

Business-to-Business (B2B) and Business-to-Government (B2G) meetings

Sector-focused investment showcases

Policy dialogues and high-level panel discussions

Exhibitions and networking events

Access to financing and trade facilitation tools

The event will focus on priority sectors such as:

Agribusiness

Energy

Infrastructure and Logistics

Tourism and Creative Industries

Manufacturing and Health

Financial Services

By promoting regional value chains, the Forum aims to unlock economic opportunities and build a resilient, integrated trade and investment landscape across the Atlantic.

Legacy of Success and Vision for the Future

The 2024 edition of ACTIF, hosted in The Bahamas under the patronage of Prime Minister Philip Davis, was a landmark success. It generated more than 15 deals and Memoranda of Understanding valued at over USD $4 billion. ACTIF2025 is designed to leverage this momentum to deliver even more actionable outcomes and solidify commercial and economic links between Africa and the Caribbean.

Entrepreneurs, investors, SMEs, and institutions interested in exploring cross-regional opportunities are strongly encouraged to register for this transformative event. By fostering unity through trade and investment, ACTIF2025 is set to redefine Africa-Caribbean economic relations in the face of global uncertainty.