India's E-Bus Revolution: The PM E-Drive Scheme Accelerates Urban Transport

In a significant push towards transforming urban public transport, India's PM E-Drive scheme will introduce approximately 11,000 electric buses across five major cities, including Delhi and Bengaluru.

Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy acknowledged the pivotal role this initiative plays in enhancing the nation's transport infrastructure, aiming for cleaner and more efficient travel.

The scheme plans to deploy a total of 14,028 electric buses by 2026, with a hefty financial outlay of Rs 10,900 crore, reflecting a decisive shift towards eco-friendly urban transport solutions.

