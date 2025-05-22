India's E-Bus Revolution: The PM E-Drive Scheme Accelerates Urban Transport
India's PM E-Drive scheme aims to introduce around 11,000 electric buses in major cities like Delhi and Bengaluru to enhance public transport. Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy emphasized this as a move towards cleaner, smarter transport. The initiative will deploy 14,028 buses by March 2026, with a budget of Rs 10,900 crore.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 17:52 IST
- India
In a significant push towards transforming urban public transport, India's PM E-Drive scheme will introduce approximately 11,000 electric buses across five major cities, including Delhi and Bengaluru.
Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy acknowledged the pivotal role this initiative plays in enhancing the nation's transport infrastructure, aiming for cleaner and more efficient travel.
The scheme plans to deploy a total of 14,028 electric buses by 2026, with a hefty financial outlay of Rs 10,900 crore, reflecting a decisive shift towards eco-friendly urban transport solutions.
