Revolutionizing India's Railways: Modi's Vision for Modernization and Growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 103 Amrit Bharat railway stations across India, signaling a commitment to modernizing the nation's infrastructure. These developments aim to enhance transportation and tourism while supporting local economies. With ongoing projects, India reinforces its dedication to modernization, regional development, and economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bikaner | Updated: 22-05-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 18:12 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasized India's commitment to modernizing its infrastructure as he virtually inaugurated 103 Amrit Bharat railway stations across various regions. Modi highlighted this effort as a reflection of the nation's new speed and progress.

The redeveloped stations span 86 districts in 18 states and Union territories, having been upgraded at a cost exceeding Rs 1,100 crore. The redevelopment initiative is part of a broader strategy to modernize railway and airport facilities, with Modi noting that significant financial investments have been made toward these projects over the past decade.

Modi further elaborated on ongoing developments like Vande Bharat train services, new road overbridges, and the country's first bullet train project. Highlighting the Amrit Bharat stations as symbols of development and heritage, he pointed out their role in promoting tourism and creating jobs. The initiative includes over 1,300 stations set for redevelopment under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

