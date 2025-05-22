Global Markets Sway as 'Sell America' Sentiment Grows
Global debt markets are under pressure from bond vigilantes, with stocks and the dollar weakening post the U.S. House passing Trump's tax bill. Rising government debt and credit downgrades are driving a 'Sell America' sentiment, impacting global yields and bond markets, while bitcoin hits record highs.
On Thursday, bond vigilantes exerted influence over global debt markets, leading to subdued stocks and dollar. This comes after the U.S. House narrowly passed President Donald Trump's tax bill.
Wednesday's Wall Street slump, coupled with concerns over rising government debts and credit rating downgrades, fostered a 'Sell America' outlook among investors. Long-term U.S. Treasury yields were on the rise, echoed by similar trends in Europe.
As oil prices fell, Asian stocks mirrored Wall Street's decline. Bitcoin, however, achieved a record high, underscoring investor preference for alternatives to U.S. assets amidst fiscal challenges and heightened market volatility.
(With inputs from agencies.)
