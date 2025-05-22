Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Young Executive Dies in Delhi Road Accident

A 26-year-old HR executive named Sushant died in a road accident in south Delhi's Hauz Khas area. The fatal crash happened when his motorcycle skidded and hit a footpath. Police reported no foul play, and further investigations are ongoing.

Updated: 22-05-2025 18:30 IST
  India

In a tragic incident, a 26-year-old man named Sushant died after his motorcycle skidded and collided with a footpath in south Delhi's Hauz Khas area. The accident took place around midnight on May 18 near a petrol pump in Panchsheel Park.

Police officials received a PCR call about the accident on May 19. By the time authorities arrived at the scene, Sushant had already been taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead. Preliminary investigations indicate no foul play, suggesting a loss of control caused the accident.

Sushant worked as a Human Resources executive at a private firm in Noida. An official case has been registered, and further investigations are underway while authorities inform the victim's family and proceed with legal processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

