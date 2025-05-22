Left Menu

Jobless Claims Dip Amid Economic Uncertainties

Unemployment benefit applications in the U.S. declined, suggesting steady job growth despite challenges linked to President Trump's policies. Federal positions are being reduced, under the campaign led by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, raising concerns over prolonged unemployment durations as layoffs may increase later.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 19:01 IST
Jobless Claims Dip Amid Economic Uncertainties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits dropped slightly last week, indicating a steady pace of job growth in the U.S. However, the Labor Department report reveals challenges for those unemployed to find new roles, reflecting broader economic uncertainties tied to President Trump's policies.

Initial unemployment claims fell by 2,000 to a seasonally adjusted 227,000 for the week ending May 17, below economists' forecast of 230,000. Despite steady job growth, layoffs are expected to increase later in 2025 due to import duties impacting demand and supply chains. Federal workers have been significantly affected, with applications for unemployment rising notably.

In a campaign led by Tech billionaire Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, federal job cuts have increased, placing additional stress on the labor market. Continuing claims for unemployment benefits rose by 36,000 to 1.903 million in early May, highlighting potential challenges in job availability and increasing unemployment durations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025