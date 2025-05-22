Turkish Firm's Controversial Involvement in Indore's BRTS Under Scrutiny

A Turkish firm engaged in the operations of Indore's Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) is being investigated for possible connections to a company linked to supplying drones to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, according to Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav.

During the four-day Operation Sindoor in May, Indian forces acted in response to the Pahalgam attack, where 26 people were killed. As a result, Turkish firms in India are under scrutiny due to Turkey's perceived support for Pakistan.

Mayor Bhargav disclosed that the implicated Turkish firm was involved in BRTS revenue operations and may have ties to another firm that provided drones to Pakistan. Bhargav emphasized that the BRTS contract would be terminated if a connection was verified, especially since the BRTS corridor is being phased out.

(With inputs from agencies.)