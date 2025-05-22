Left Menu

TRAI Advocates Digital Connectivity Rating for Future-Ready Buildings

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has responded to the Department of Telecommunications' inquiries regarding its recommendations on 'Rating of Buildings or Areas for Digital Connectivity'. Addressed are the challenges of digital infrastructure, important in the shift towards smart, digitally connected spaces amidst rapidly advancing technology.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has issued its response to the Department of Telecommunications' (DoT) request for clarification on its February 2023 recommendations concerning the assessment of digital connectivity in buildings and areas. This response highlights the critical importance of digital connectivity in shaping modern lifestyles and economies.

Throughout the past years, TRAI, alongside the Indian government, has implemented multiple policy measures aimed at satisfying the growing demand for telecom connectivity. Despite these initiatives, the desired level of connectivity, especially within buildings and distinct areas, has not been fully achieved, according to TRAI's findings.

Recognizing the potential of the Internet of Things (IoT) in modern building management and the future work environment, TRAI underscores the need for integrating Digital Connectivity Infrastructure (DCI) with existing basic infrastructure. Addressing existing bottlenecks is essential to accommodate the needs for superior digital connectivity, especially with the evolution towards 5G and impending 6G technologies.

