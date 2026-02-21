BJP Slams Congress: Accusations of Hollow Leadership and Unpatriotic Actions
BJP president Nitin Nabin criticized the Congress party, led by Rahul Gandhi, for lacking principles and being unpatriotic. He labeled it as 'Italian Congress' and accused it of undermining India's global image while the country embraces AI advancements. BJP aims to strengthen voter connection for future elections.
- Country:
- India
Nitin Nabin, the BJP president, has openly criticized the Congress party, accusing it of having no intentions, principles, or strong leadership. He labeled the party as 'Italian Congress', devoid of Indian elements, and suggested that Rahul Gandhi is merely a 'part-time politician'.
Nabin argued that recent actions by Youth Congress workers have tarnished India's global image, just as the country gained international recognition in AI advancements. The BJP claims that Congress's approach leads youth toward negativity, questioning their national pride.
Nabin emphasized the importance of engaging with citizens to boost voter support. In his address, he urged Gujarat BJP workers to focus on state development while increasing their voter base for upcoming elections, highlighting the need to strengthen the connection with the public through service and relationships.
ALSO READ
Global South Takes Lead: AI Impact Summit 2026 Highlights India's Role
Youth Congress Protest Sparks Court Drama at AI Impact Summit
India Leads Global AI Revolution at AI Impact Summit 2026
Protest Unveiled: IYC's Bold Move at the AI Impact Summit
Mumbai Youth Congress Condemns Threats Against Rahul Gandhi