Panama-Venezuela Flights Set to Resume
Flights between Panama and Venezuela can now resume, as announced by Panama's aviation authority. The approval is based on reciprocal agreements between the two nations, according to an official statement.
22-05-2025
The aviation authority in Panama has announced that flights between Panama and Venezuela will resume.
The decision comes after a period of suspension, with the terms approved based on mutual agreements between the nations.
A statement highlighted the importance of reciprocity in facilitating this resumption.
(With inputs from agencies.)
