Panama-Venezuela Flights Set to Resume

Flights between Panama and Venezuela can now resume, as announced by Panama's aviation authority. The approval is based on reciprocal agreements between the two nations, according to an official statement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 21:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

(With inputs from agencies.)

