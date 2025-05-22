European Stocks Plummet Amid U.S. Fiscal Anxiety

European stocks took a tumble on Thursday as rising concerns about U.S. fiscal health kept Treasury yields high. Weak eurozone business activity figures added to the bleak outlook.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed 0.6% lower, marking its most significant single-day drop since early April. This follows a recent peak earlier in the week, fueled by investor uncertainty over trade deal progress and the implications of U.S. tax cuts on national debt.

Remarkably, Britain's chemical firm Johnson Matthey surged over 30% after announcing its sale to Honeywell International, driving it to the top of the STOXX 600 index. Conversely, Tomb Raider owner Embracer plummeted 17% following a bleak earnings forecast.

